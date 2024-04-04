75,063 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 154.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.