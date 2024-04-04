Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

