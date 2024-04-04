Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

