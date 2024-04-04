Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accuray by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.44. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

