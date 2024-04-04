Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 65,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

