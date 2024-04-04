Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives $25.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 288,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 385,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
