AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,827 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,544,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $23.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

