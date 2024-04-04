AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 938.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

MAIN opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

