AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $134,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1,756.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.83 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

