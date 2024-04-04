AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $169,000 Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

