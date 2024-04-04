AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

FAST opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

