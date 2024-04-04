AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

