AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 190 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

