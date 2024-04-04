AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 76 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

