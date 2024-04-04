AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.