AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 865 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

