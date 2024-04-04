AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 931 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.