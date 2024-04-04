Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 228.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

