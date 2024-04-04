Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $844.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

