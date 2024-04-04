AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AlloVir

AlloVir Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.86. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,471 shares of company stock worth $67,316 in the last ninety days. 39.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AlloVir by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 728,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 650,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AlloVir by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 352,919 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.