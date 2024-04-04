Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $154.92 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

