Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.70. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

