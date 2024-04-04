Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $154.92 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.70.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.