Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)'s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $154.13 and last traded at $155.59. 4,924,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,777,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.87.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

