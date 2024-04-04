Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 16,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin Trading Up 7.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

