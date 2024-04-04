Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

