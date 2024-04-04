Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 6,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 139,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.