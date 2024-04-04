Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

