Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

Ameren stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.