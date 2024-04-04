Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $436.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

