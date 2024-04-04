Analysts Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

DRRX opened at $1.15 on Monday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

