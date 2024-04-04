Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,173.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

