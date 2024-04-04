Analyzing Grindr (GRND) and Its Peers

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -158.47% -41.22% -8.65%

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grindr and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.88 Grindr Competitors $9.38 billion $2.02 billion 54.03

Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grindr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1018 4362 10011 287 2.61

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

