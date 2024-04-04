Analyzing Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jeffersonville Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 14.69% 9.71% 1.14% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $277.85 million 4.28 $61.52 million $4.06 19.71 Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $11.18 million $2.64 6.64

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

