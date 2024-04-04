Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 82,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 724,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Specifically, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Angi Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Angi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

