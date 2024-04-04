AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.08 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.