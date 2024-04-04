ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $67.24 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,477. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

