AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $145.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $3,038,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

