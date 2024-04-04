Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($14.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

