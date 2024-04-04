Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Graham by 97.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 31.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter worth about $902,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GHC opened at $762.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $725.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $771.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

