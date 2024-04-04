Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

