Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

ATLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ATLX opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $241.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.14. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

