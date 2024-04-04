Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.98 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.