Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

