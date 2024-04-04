AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.03.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

