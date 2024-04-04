Bell Bank Sells 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 588,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Shares of V stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

