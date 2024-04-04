Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 344 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $371.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

