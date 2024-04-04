Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 537.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.65 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

