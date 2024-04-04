Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

