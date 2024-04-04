Blue Trust Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $262.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $263.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

